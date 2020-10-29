‘The Cellar’: Elisha Cuthbert & Eoin Macken To Star In Ireland-Set Horror Movie — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: 24 and Happy Endings star Elisha Cuthbert is set to star with Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and The Night Shift star Eoin Macken in Ireland-set horror movie The Cellar, which Epic Pictures will launch at the upcoming AFM.

Pic tells the story of Keira Woods (Cuthbert), whose daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house in the country. Keira soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family’s souls forever.

The Cellar heralds from Irish writer-director Brendan Muldowney, whose previous film, Pilgrimage, starring Tom Holland, John Bernthal and Richard Armitage, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Muldowney reunites with Pilgrimage DoP Tom Comerford (The Hole in the Ground), composer Stephen McKeown (The Hole in the Ground) and production designer Owen Power (Maudie).

Principal photography on the horror film is set to begin in Roscommon, Ireland in November, with support from Screen Ireland, Epic Pictures, BCP Asset Management, The Wrap Fund and Wal-limage, BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance, VOO & BETV.

The feature is an Irish-Belgian co-production with Conor Barry of Savage Productions (A24’s The Hole in the Ground) and Richard Bolger of Hail Mary Pictures serving as producers. It is co-produced with Benoit Roland from Wrong Men Films in Belgium.

Patrick Ewald of Epic Pictures, Lesley McKimm, Screen Ireland and Patrick O’Neill of Wildcard Distribution are executive producers on the project. Wildcard Distribution will release the film in Irish cinemas next year.

“Some nightmares are meant to be shared with the world,” said executive producer Patrick Ewald of Epic Pictures. “The Cellar is perhaps the darkest one. The incredible combination of direc-tor Brendan Muldowney, producers Conor Barry and Richard Bolger, along with Elisha Cuthbert and Eoin Macken make this unique and riveting horror story something special to capture the at-tention of buyers at AFM and audiences around the world.”

“I’m very excited to be working with such a talented cast and crew to bring the world of The Cellar into people’s nightmares”, said writer-director Muldowney.

Production investment was provided by Screen Ireland, Epic Pictures, BCP Asset Management, The Western Region Audiovisual Producers Fund / WRAP Fund and Wallimage, BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance, VOO & BETV.

Both Cuthbert and Macken are represented by ICM Partners. Cuthbert is managed by John Carrabino Management and Macken is managed by Magnolia Entertain-ment and his UK agent is Saskia Mulder at The Artists Partnership. Muldowney is represented as a writer-director by Independent Talent.