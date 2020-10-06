Elisabeth Moss Set To Star As Katie Hill In Blumhouse Television Adaptation Of Ex-Congresswoman’s Memoir

Elisabeth Moss is attached to play former Congresswoman Katie Hill in an adaptation of her memoir from Blumhouse Television.

The Handmaid’s Tale star will play Hill in the project, which is being developed as a movie for a streaming service. She will also produce via her production company Love & Squalor Pictures.

photo: Elizabeth Lippman

Code Black creator Michael Seitzman, who wrote the feature film North Country, will write the screenplay.

It comes after The Loudest Voice producer Blumhouse Television optioned the rights to She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality, which was published earlier this summer.

The book tells of Hill’s experience as a young woman with no prior political experience whose charm, and common sense won over the people in her district and thrust her into the halls of power in Washington. While her brash confidence won her powerful allies and infuriated her enemies, it was privately concealing a cycle of domestic abuse she was trapped in at home, infamously culminating in the release of intimate photos and the revelation of her own admitted personal mistakes that would eventually result in her stunning fall from grace.

Hill will executive produce with Moss and Lindsey McManus producing for Love and Squalor Pictures, Seitzman producing via his Maniac banner and Jason Blum producing for Blumhouse. Jeremy Gold will executive produce for Blumhouse Television.

Katie Hill said, “I wrote She Will Rise to try to take back my story from those who have exploited and twisted it. I also wanted to shine a light on the stories of women whose resilience and bravery gave me strength when I needed it most, and hopefully to provide inspiration to others. Having this larger platform to tell this story, working with the talented team at Blumhouse and Michael, and the incredible Elisabeth Moss as the lead, is more than I ever could have imagined — I am so grateful for the opportunity and look forward to collaborating on this project.”

Elisabeth Moss added, “I am so honored to have the opportunity to portray Katie and to help tell her story. Her strength and work to amplify women’s voices is incredibly inspiring to me and her experiences could not be more important for us to magnify right now. As always, Jason and the Blumhouse team are such incredible partners and Lindsey and I are thrilled to make something powerful with them and Michael.”

Jason Blum said, “We pursued this project because we believe in Katie and her message of empowering women and breaking the system. And with Elisabeth and the force of what she brings on and off the camera, we hope this will be a powerful vehicle to inspire and for change.”

Hill is repped by Neon Literary, WME, and Jackoway Tyerman. Moss is repped by WME, Ribisi Entertainment Group and Hansen Jacobson. Seitzman is repped by Paul Hastings LLP