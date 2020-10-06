Edward S. Feldman Dies: Oscar-Nominated ‘Witness’ Producer Was 91

Edward S. Feldman, the longtime Hollywood movie and TV producer whose credits included the Oscar-nominated Witness and K-19 The Widowmaker both starring Harrison Ford, died October 2 in Los Angeles, his publicist said. He was 91.

Feldman was nominated for the Oscar for producing Witness, Peter Weir’s 1985 drama starring Ford as a cop who goes undercover in Amish country to protect a boy who witnessed a murder. It scored eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture and won for its writing and editing.

Feldman Courtesy photo

Feldman would later reunite with Weir for 1988’s The Truman Show starring Jim Carrey which scored three Oscar nominations. His other film credits include Save the Tiger, The Other Side of the Mountain, Near Dark, The Hitcher, Honey I Blew Up The Kid, Hot Dog…The Movie, The Golden Child, Wired, Green Card, The Doctor, Forever Young, the live-action The Jungle Book, and the live-action 101 Dalmatians and its sequel 102 Dalmatians.

His TV producing credits include Charles & Diana: A Royal Love Story, 21 Hours at Munich and King, the latter two earning Emmy nominations.

The Bronx-born Feldman broke into the business working at 20th Century Fox as a writer in the studio’s press book department in Manhattan. In 1959, after a stint in the Air Force, he left Fox to promote The World of Suzie Wong and its producer, Ray Stark, for Paramount, and later joined Embassy Pictures as the head of advertising and publicity.

Feldman and Stark later worked together at Seven Arts Productions, where Feldman’s first project as head of publicity was Stanley Kubrick’s Lolita. Feldman relocated to Hollywood in 1967 when Seven Arts acquired Warner Bros, then joined Filmways where he landed his first producer credit: 1971’s What’s the Matter with Helen? starring Debbie Reynolds and Shelley Winters.

K-19 The Widowmaker in 2002 was his final producing credit.

Feldman was married to wife Lorraine for 63 years, who predeceased him. He is survived by children, Shari, Mark and Richard Feldman; and four grandchildren. Suggested donations are to City of Hope, USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.