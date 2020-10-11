Click to Skip Ad
Edward R. Murrow Electronic Journalism Awards Honor Top Investigations Of The Year

Radio Television Digital News Association

The 2020 Radio Television Digital News Association Awards are out, honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism.

The RTDNA National Edward R. Murrow Awards have been issued since 1971. Award recipients “demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism,” according to the organization’s website.

Digital News Organizations, Network entrants and Student Murrow Awards are all judged at the national level. The Washington Post, New York Times, ProPublica, and Bleacher Report are among the organizations honored.

The complete list of winners may be found here.

 

