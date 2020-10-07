Edgar Ramirez Set To Star With Jessica Chastain In ‘Losing Clementine’

Edgar Ramirez is set to star alongside Jessica Chastain in Lucía Puenzo’s directorial effort, Losing Clementine. The film, an adaptation of the novel by Ashley Ream adapted by Ann Cherkis (Better Call Saul), was among those chosen for the California Film and Television Tax Credit. The film begins shooting in Los Angeles in Janaury.

Chastain plays world-renowned artist and sharp-tongued wit Clementine Pritchard. She is bipolar and with her 36th birthday rapidly approaching, she’s decided she’s done. After flushing away her meds, she gives herself thirty days to tie up loose ends—to finish one last painting, make nice with her ex-husband, and find a new home for her cat. Through humor and wit, she checks the tasks off her To-Do list, however, she uncovers secrets about her family and the tragedy that befell her mother and sister. In an ending no one will see coming, will we lose Clementine or will we find her? Ramirez will play her ex-husband and true love.

Ramírez was nominated for a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy in his supporting role as the title role in the FX limited series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. He was also nominated for both trophies for his lead actor work in the miniseries Carlos, about Venezuelan revolutionary Ilich Ramírez Sánchez, who founded a worldwide terrorist organization and raided the 1975 OPEC meeting. He is upcoming opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney’s Jungle Cruise. He just teamed with Chastain in the upcoming Simon Kinberg-directed spy thriller 355, and stars in Yes Day opposite Jennifer Garner. He will soon be seen in David E Kelly’s The Undoing for HBO opposite Nicole Kidman.

Clementine is produced by Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab with her partner Christopher Tuffin alongside Freckle Films’ Chastain and Kelly Carmichael. Steve Richards’ Endurance Media will finance and produce as well. Tab found the book and brought on Cherkis to adapt it.

CAA Media Finance also helped arrange finance and is repping domestic distribution rights.

Ramírez is repped by CAA, Impression Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein.