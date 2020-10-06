Eddie Van Halen Remembered: Valerie Bertinelli, Jimmy Kimmel, Sammy Hagar Praise And Mourn “The Mozart Of Rock Guitar”

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx remembers Eddie Van Halen as “the Mozart of rock guitar,” and Jimmy Kimmel writes that a conversation with the groundbreaking guitarist were “two of the bewst hours of my life.” Van Halen’s ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli, simply responded to son Wolf Van Halen’s announcement of the death with a row of broken heart emoji.

Actors, musicians, rock critics and fans of all sorts today are praising and mourning Van Halen, whose innovative, lightning-quick and tap-tap playing took him to the top of guitar great lists and made him a breakout star of early MTV, died today of cancer at 65.

“Heartbroken and speechless,” tweeted Sammy Hagar, who replaced David Lee Roth as the lead singer of the band Van Halen in 1985.

Related Story Eddie Van Halen Dies: Guitar Legend Who Influenced Hard-Rock Generations Was 65

“My heart is broken,” tweeted KISS cofounder Gene Simmons. “Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie!” Simmons’ bandmate, Paul Stanley, wrote, “Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen.”

Black Sabbath cofounder Tony Iommi tweeted, “Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend…”

Tweeted Boy George, “I’m tearful. F*cking, f*cking, f*cking cancer. Eddie Van Halen gone too soon. Total rock legend…”

So sorry for your tragic loss @WolfVanHalen, but take solace in knowing that he will be long remembered and live on forever as one of Rock's most extraordinary guitar virtuosos. Condolences to you, Valerie @Wolfiesmom and the entire Van Halen family.#RIPEdward https://t.co/XWoCe8nrZv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 6, 2020

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) October 6, 2020

Eddie Van Halen truly was a gift for all of us He gave so much music to us i can’t believe he’s gone.He will never be forgotten because he will live thru all he shared with us in music and in life RIP #SSWA https://t.co/xD5ZzLuT2b — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) October 6, 2020

Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. pic.twitter.com/MQMueMF2XO — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) October 6, 2020

I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Qs8tsLPANJ — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) October 6, 2020

Of all the guitarists I got to play with, he was my favorite. RIP Eddie Van Halen — Paul Shaffer (@paulshaffer) October 6, 2020

Rock and roll lost a great man today. Eddie Van Halen, your guitar was legendary, and your music will live on forever. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 6, 2020

Eddie Van Halen has passed away at the age of 65.

One of the greatest guitarists of all time, he was an absolute master of his instrument – with technique and melody second to none. pic.twitter.com/tvrNoaN1OR — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) October 6, 2020

My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! …Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/gITtcndQVv — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 6, 2020

There's nothing I could write about Eddie Van Halen today that I didn't already write when he was alive. But he was my favorite guitar player, and I guess he still is (and probably always will be). — Chuck Klosterman (@CKlosterman) October 6, 2020

Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family. https://t.co/ExAWzFAEYJ — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 6, 2020

RIP A genius, musical change maker, one of the greatest to ever do it! 🎸 Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist, dies of cancer at 65 https://t.co/U8TvDvZzIF via @USATODAY — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) October 6, 2020

I'm tearful. Fucking, fucking, fucking cancer. Eddie Van Halen gone too soon. Total rock legend. Never met him but admired completely. Jump is a jam! https://t.co/IS63qxMxLY — Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) October 6, 2020

Two of the best hours of my life were spent chatting with Eddie Van Halen. A great musician, yes – also a funny and lovely guy who will be missed terribly. Sending love to Janie, Wolf, Alex & all those who loved him. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 6, 2020