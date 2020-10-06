Eddie Van Halen Dies: Guitar Legend Who Influenced Hard-Rock Generations Was 65

Eddie Van Halen, the self-taught guitarist for Van Halen who influenced a generation of players with his legendary licks, died today of cancer. He was 65 and had battled health problems for a number of years. His son and bandmate, Wolfgang Van Halen, announced the news on social media:

Van Halen was a founding member of the band that bore his name, along with his older brother Alex Van Halen. After moving from Holland to Southern California in the early 1960s, the Dutch brothers teamed with singer David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony to create one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest groups. By 1977, the quartet was signed to Warner Bros Records, and their 1978 eponymous debut album became a breakout smash. Despite barely cracking the national top 20, the LP would spend more than three years on the Billboard 200 and has been certified 10 times platinum.

The album featured a cover of the Kinks classic “You Really Got Me” that dented the top 40, but its intro has been fodder for hard-rock guitarists ever since. “Eruption” featured the two-handed “tapping” technique that Van Halen perfected and popularized. The track remains a must-learn for rock ax players. The album also features such raw rock classics as “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love,” “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Atomic Punk” and “Feel Your Love Tonight.”

Van Halen is among the most popular hard-rock bands to emerge from Los Angeles, which is saying a lot. Pretty much every heavy metal guitar player to emerge in the late 1970s or realty ’80s, when the genre was at its commercial peak, owes a debt to Van Halen and its singular player. In a classic scene from the 1985 film Back to the Future, the time-traveling Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) famously slips headphones on his sleeping father-to-be (Crispin Glover) and inserts a cassette marked “Edward Van Halen.” The ensuing shred awakens the sci-fi-obsessed teen, and time-travel McFly controls the playback dressed as a spaceman.

The group followed up its debut disc with Van Halen II (1979), which had a more polished sound but was met with huge success. It peaked at No. 6, as did its follow-up, 1980’s Women and Children First. Multiple tracks from both discs were and remain staples of classic rock radio: “Beautiful Girls,” “Dance the Night Away,” “… And the Cradle Will Rock,” “Everybody Wants Some!!” and others. By then, Van Halen was selling out arenas around the country.

Van Halen’s fourth LP, 1981’s Fair Warning, was the least popular of the Roth era — it remains only double-platinum — but spawned the rock staples “Unchained,” “So This Is Love?” and “Mean Street.” The group’s 1982 set Diver Down sold a little better and contained covers of “Oh, Pretty Woman” — with the Eddie Van Halen classic “Intruder” as its instrumental lead-in — and “Where Have All the Good Times Gone?” another Kinks hand-me-down.

Despite their FM success, Van Halen struggled to break through to mainstream top 40 radio. “Dance the Night Away” and “Oh, Pretty Woman” reached the Billboard top 20, but the lead single from the group’s six album would change all that.

Released on January 9 of its titular year, 1984 featured “Jump,” a band composition that would spend five weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, introduce Van Halen to the pop masses and land the group its first Grammy nomination. Fueled by Eddie Van Halen’s signature synth riff, the song propelled 1984 to No. 2 — kept from the penthouse by Men at Work’ Business as Usual and Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

The ensuing tour sold out around the world and included a headlining slot on “Heavy Metal Sunday” at the 1983 US Festival, which drew some 400,000 fans to Glen Helen Regional Park east of Los Angeles that Memorial Day weekend. Those concerts had fans’ eyeballs zooming from Eddie Van Halen’s guitar wizardry to the charismatic Roth’s rock-god preening.

But long-simmering tensions were begin to surface within the band. In February 1985, at the pinnacle of Van Halen’s global popularity, Roth released an offbeat solo EP of American standards and had an MTV and radio hit with the Beach Boys’ “California Heat.” The disc showcased the singer’s decidedly non-hard-rock side and fed the creative rift between the singer and guitarist Van Halen. Roth left the group that summer for what would become a spotty solo career.

Enter Sammy Hagar.

The veteran hard-rock vocalist who’d had lots of solo success and sang for Montrose in the 1970s gave the band a commercial jolt. His first album with Van Halen, 1986’s 5150, was the group best chart performer, giving the quartet its first No. 1 and ultimately selling more than 6 million units. Paced by the melodic but less-heavy lead single “Why Can’t This Be Love,” it solidified Van Halen’s status among the world’s most popular rock groups.

“Van Hagar” continued its impressive commercial run with OU812 in 1988. It became the second of five consecutive studio albums to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Their 1991 disc For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge earned Van Halen its first Grammy, for Hard Rock Performance, and generated the FM smash “Right Now,” whose video clip won Video of the Year and two other Moonmen at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.

A live album and another No. 1 studio disc — 1995’s Balance — later, Hagar would leave the group, and Roth returned for a brief reunion. But an infamous appearance together at the 1996 VMAs would doom that version of the group. Singer Gary Cherone of Extreme joined the group for one forgettable album, 1998’s Balance, but Van Halen had peaked as a commercial band.

MORE TO COME…