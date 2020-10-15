Ed Burns 1980s Dramedy ‘Bridge and Tunnel’ Gets Epix Series Greenlight, Sets Cast

Epix has given a six-episode series order to Bridge and Tunnel, a half-hour dramedy written, directed and produced by Edward Burns. It is slated for a Jan. 24, 2021 premiere.

The project, previously titled Gibson Station, was part of Epix’s 2020 development slate unveiled in January.

Set in 1980, Bridge and Tunnel revolves around a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island home town. Production is currently underway in New York.

The series’ ensemble cast includes Sam Vartholomeos (Star Trek: Discovery), Caitlin Stasey (Reign, Please Like Me), Gigi Zumbado (9-1-1, Criminal Minds), JanLuis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why, Marvel’s Runways), Brian Muller (The Deuce, Madame Secretary) and Isabella Farrell (The Good Fight).

In addition to Burns, the series is also executive produced by his producing partner Aaron Lubin and Lori Keith Douglas. This is the second series from Epix Productions. Bridge and Tunnel will be internationally distributed by MGM.

Vartholomeos will play Jimmy, a dedicated and passionate photographer, who is just starting to discover his style. Jimmy’s a charming and sensitive 22-year-old young man. After college graduation, he returns home to Long Island for the summer and quickly falls back into the arms of his ex-girlfriend Jill, faced with the ultimate dilemma of whether to continue this relationship or risk losing his new job photographing for National Geographic in Alaska. Vartholomeos is repped by ICM and Soffer/Namoff.

Stasey plays Jill. Asertive and confident, she dreams to move to Manhattan to become a famous fashion designer, but she fears her on-again, off-again relationship with Jimmy might force her to leave Manhattan and hit the road with him, jeopardizing her goal of succeeding in the fashion industry. Stasey is repped by A3.

Zumbado is Tammy. A sweet, studious, shy former high school Valedictorian, and recently admitted to Columbia Business School, Tammy is biding her time in the summer working as a waitress in the town diner, but finally telling the man she’s always loved her true feelings. Zumbado is repped by CESD.

Castellanos is Mikey. Charming and frequently the object of desire, Mikey received his college degree in accounting to appease his family and fit in. With the help of Tammy, he begins to rediscover his passion as an artist, and confronts the idea of abandoning a safer path to consider a future in the arts. Castellanos is repped by APA.

Farrell plays Stacey, a wild, tough-as-nails, college dropout, forever a party girl. She recently moved into her boyfriend’s Manhattan apartment, but is pulled back to Long Island when she reconnects with an old boyfriend from Long Island. Farrell is repped by Innovative Artists.

Muller plays Pags who is playful, sweet and the character of the group. Pags has dreams of going to law school and becoming a successful music attorney. Muller is repped by HCKR and Untitled Entertainment.

Burns plays Artie. A house painter who once dreamed of being a photographer, Artie loves his suburban life and supports his son’s artistic dreams. But he also is dreading the day Jimmy leaves the nest.