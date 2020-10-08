Eboni K. Williams Set To Join ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ As Show’s First Black Cast Member

New York City has a new housewife in town. Bravo announced Thursday that attorney and television host Eboni K. Williams is set to join the Real Housewives of New York City cast as the show’s first Black housewife.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” Eboni said in a statement to Bravo. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.”

Williams, who was also a former Fox News host, will join returning Housewives Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan.

RHONY executive producer and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen tweeted his excitement for the new cast member and welcomed her to the Real Housewives family.

“Welcome to #RHONY, @EboniKWilliams !,” the Cohen tweeted early Thursday morning.

The announcement of William’s joining comes after a number of housewives from other iterations of the show exited the Bravo program. In August Dorinda Medley exited RHONY. In September Nene Leakes left Real Housewives of Atlanta and Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp dropped from and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.