‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Dip For Eagles-49ers; NBA Finals Game 3 Lacks Heat

NBC’s and ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals dominated primetime programming Sunday, though both SNF and the Miami Heat’s victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 dipped from their most recently outings as they likely split sports fans’ allegiances.

On NBC, its Football Night In America pregame show paved the way for the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, which drew a 3.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 11.71 million viewers. That dropped a healthy eight tenths from last week’s Green Bay-New Orleans matchup in early Nielsen Live+Same Day fast-affiliate data, which will likely adjust in the final numbers later today.

Meanwhile, ABC telecast of Game 3 of the NBA Finals (1.5, 4.08M) from the bubble in Orlando was off a tenth from Friday night’s Game 2 and seven tenths from Game 1 last Wednesday. Last night saw the Heat get on the board with a 115-104 victory to cut the Lakers’ lead in the series to 2-1, with Game 4 set for Tuesday.

Following the game, Black-ish (0.8, 2.43M) aired its special two-part live-action/animated election special.

CBS’ night included a double helping of 60 Minutes, with the first hour boosted by NFL overrun delivering a 2.0 in the demo and 11.23 million viewers. A second special (0.7, 5.80 million) dipped from there. The network wrapped its night with a movie, the comedy Old School (0.4, 2.50M).

Fox kicked off the night with a rerun of its new series I Can See Your Voice followed by the Sunday animation block. After their premieres last week, all shows dipped in the demo: The Simpsons (0.5, 1.50M), Bless the Harts (0.3, 930,000), Bob’s Burgers (0.4, 1.11M) and Family Guy (0.5, 1.34M).

Last but not least, the CW debuted season 2 of Pandora (0.1, 372,000), delivering its lowest viewership to date, and a rerun of Supernatural to keep fans happy until the series returns.