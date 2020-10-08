E-Sports Reality Competition Series ‘GameMaster’ Starring Wil Wheaton To Start Production In Georgia

GameMaster, an e-sports reality competition series featuring The Big Bang Theory’s Wil Wheaton, is set to kick off production in Georgia.

Production on the show, not be to confused with the classic British Channel 4 format that starred Patrick Moore, was delayed by eight months as a result of the COVID-19 production shutdown.

The show, which is set to air on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch, will start pre-production in Atlanta on November 9 with full production beginning in January 2021.

Wheaton, who played a fictionalized version of himself on the CBS sitcom, will play the commissioner and host of the nine-part series. It will feature gameplay on 24 major video games with 12 amateur esports contestants from across the U.S. Someone will go home each week, and the last two standing will battle it out at the live finale to grab the $100K cash prize and claim the title.

The show is produced by Peach Maria Productions, the company founded by John Colp and Laurie Lockliear, GameMaster is its first production with Colp and Lockliear as exec producers. Jacqueline Dincauze, who has worked on The Amazing Race and The Bachelor will be showrunner and exec producer.

“After an eight-month delay, we are thrilled to finally begin the pre-production process. This pandemic has impacted so many people around the world, including those in our industry — but we are working with some of the best partners available, including the CDC, to safely bring our cast and crew on site so we can bring this show to life,” said Colp

“GameMaster takes the love of gaming and elevates it to a whole new level through the first immersive, multi-platform, head-to-head competition for both casual and diehard gaming fans. Our players will play different games throughout the run of the show and, at the end, America’s best amateur gamer will be crowned the champion,” added Lockliear.