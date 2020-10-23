Ex-WME Partner Kimberly Bialek Joins Dwayne Johnson & Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks As Exec Veep

In a move months in the making, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions has officially hired WME partner Kimberly Bialek as new Executive Vice President of Development and Production, reporting to Seven Bucks’ President of Production, Hiram Garcia.

Bialek exited the agency after 16 years there as a lit agent and partner, though it has long been known she would land at Seven Bucks Productions, whose principals she worked closely with. She also worked with clients that included Henry Cavill, Robert Zemeckis, Anthony & Joe Russo, Randall Wallace, and Allan Loeb. She spent a decade as the agency’s covering agent on Marvel Studios matters, which helped the infiltration of WME clients into superhero films.

“While at WME I was able to watch Seven Bucks grow into the powerhouse that it has become,” Bialek said. “I’m honored to be working with a company and individuals who are driven by integrity and passion and want to produce product that resonates with audiences around the world.”

Said Seven Bucks partners Johnson and Garcia: “Kimberly’s precise instincts, unrivaled dedication and distinctive ability to bring ideas to life will indisputably foster continued growth within our ever-expanding slate and allow us to deeply connect with our global audience.”

Garcia said Bialek’s “tenacity, drive and unmatched expertise in this industry makes her a key hire here at Seven Bucks. While at WME, she worked closely with myself and our entire team to build Seven Bucks in to what it is today, and will now continue to be an integral part of our on-going success as we expand our current and future slate across TV, Film and New Media.”

Seven Bucks Productions is plenty busy. The slate includes Johnson tent pole starring vehicles like Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Sony’s Jumanji franchise, the DC character Black Adam at New Line/Warner Bros, Netflix’s Red Notice, Ball & Chain and John Henry and The Statesmen, and Universal’s Hobbs and Shaw, among others. TV productions include HBO’s Ballers, NBC’s The Titan Games, NBC’s Young Rock, Disney+’s Behind The Attraction, and Paramount Network’s Rock the Troops.