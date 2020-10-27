‘Dr. Death’: Hubert Point-Du Jour & Maryann Plunkett Join Peacock Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird) and Maryann Plunkett (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) have joined the cast of Peacock’s limited series Dr. Death, starring Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater, from UCP.

Written by Patrick Macmanus, who serves as showrunner, Dr. Death is based on the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians — neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Slater) — set out to stop him. Dr. Death explores Duntsch’s twisted mind and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

2020 Peacock Pilots & Series Orders

Point-Du Jour will play the OR nurse at Dallas Medical Center who first brings Duntsch’s disastrous surgical misadventures to the attention of Henderson and Kirby.

Plunkett portrays a patient whose botched surgery became the foundation of the criminal case against Duntsch.

Dr. Death is executive produced by Macmanus via his Littleton Road Productions banner, and under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Taylor Latham also executive produce via Escape Artists, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery.

Series directors include Maggie Kiley — who also will executive produce the first two episodes — Jennifer Morrison and So Yong Kim.

Point-Du Jour co-stars in Showtime’s limited series The Good Lord Bird. He is repped by Buchwald, Brett Goldstein Management and Kanner Entertainment.

Tony winner Plunkett was the leading lady in Richard Nelson’s last dozen plays (The Apples, The Gabriels, The Michaels). She previously recurred on Manifest and also appeared on Chicago Med and Bull. Her most recent films are A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women. She is repped by Harris Spylios of Davis Spylios Management.