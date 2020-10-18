Doreen Montalvo Dies: Television And Broadway Actress Known For ‘Mrs. Doubtfire,’ ‘On Your Feet’ Was 56

Television and Broadway actress Doreen Montalvo has died, her manager Steve Maihack confirmed on social media. Montalvo, who acted in Broadway productions of In The Heights and appeared in a number of television titles including Elementary and Madam Secretary, died Saturday, she was 56.

“We are devastated to hear she has left us today. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to her husband Mike Mann and their family during this time,” Maihack wrote in an Instagram post. “Love and light to all her friends, colleagues and fans…my heart aches for us all.”

About a month before her death, Montalvo suffered a stroke.

The actress’ Broadway career also consisted of roles in Mrs. Doubtfire, On Your Feet, Flash Dance The Musical and Giant. On the television side, Montlavo has acted in Law & Order, One Life to Live, The Good Wife, Smash and Tracked. She is set to appear in Jon M. Chu’s In The Heights and Steven Spielberg’s movie adaptation of Westside Story.