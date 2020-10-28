‘Dopesick’: Ray McKinnon To Recur In Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Rectify creator and actor Ray McKinnon is set to recur opposite Kaitlyn Dever in Dopesick, Hulu’s eight-episode limited series based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book. The project is from The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield and Touchstone Television.

Written by Danny Strong and directed by Barry Levinson, Dopesick is described as an ambitious, harrowing and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. It takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA and the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

McKinnon will play Jerry Mallum, Betsy’s (Dever) father, a religious and stoic coal miner.

In addition to Dever, McKinnon joins previously announced Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter, Rosario Dawson, John Hoogenakker, Philippa Soo and Jake McDorman.

The series is slated to premiere in 2021.

Strong and Levinson executive produce with Keaton, John Goldwyn, Littlefield via the Littlefield Company, Macy and Karen Rosenfelt.

McKinnon created, wrote, executive produced and directed drama series Rectify, which aired for four seasons on SundanceTV. As an actor he’s known for his role as Linc Potter on both FX’s Sons of Anarchy and spinoff Mayans M.C., among other credits. He’s repped by Anonymous Content and CAA.