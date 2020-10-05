Don’t Be Afraid Of Covid? “Tell That To The Dead”, Hollywood Responds To Donald Trump

President Donald Trump’s advice today – “Don’t be afraid of Covid” – didn’t go down well with some in the Hollywood community, including actor Zach Braff, whose friend, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, died last July of complications from the coronavirus.

“You don’t have covid for the weekend,” Braff tweeted today. “He either has it and doesn’t give a f*ck who gets it from him, or he never had it.” The former Scrubs star also warned against overconfidence from negative test results.

“A NEGATIVE TEST DOESN’T MEAN YOUR NECESSARILY NEGATIVE!,” Braff tweeted in all caps. “NICK TESTED NEGATIVE 3 TIMES.” (Braff, recognizing his “your”/”you’re” mistake, quickly apologized to his alma mater, Northwestern University, for “rage tweeting with incorrect grammar.”)

With the U.S. Covid death toll at well above the 200,000 mark, Braff and other stars responded angrily to today’s Trump tweet in which the ailing president said, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Captain America actor Chris Evans tweeted, “Don’t be afraid of Covid?! You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?! Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care. This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you.”

Actress and producer Ava DuVernay wrote, “Don’t be afraid of Covid he dares say to those of us who have lost loved ones to Covid. This man is evil.”

Bette Midler tweeted, “The sick #IdiotInChief just tweeted that ‘I never felt better in 20 years. Don’t be afraid of getting COVID!’ TELL THAT TO THE DEAD!…”

Here is Trump’s tweet, followed by a sampling of reactions.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Don’t be afraid of Covid?! You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?! Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you https://t.co/H8CGlD9DcZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 5, 2020

“Don’t be afraid of Covid” he dares say to those of us who have lost loved ones to Covid. This man is evil. https://t.co/Ap2dlviXz4 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 5, 2020

A NEGATIVE TEST DOESN’T MEAN YOUR NECESSARILY NEGATIVE! NICK TESTED NEGATIVE 3 TIMES. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 5, 2020

You don’t have covid for the weekend. He either has it and doesn’t give a fuck who gets it from him, or he never had it. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 5, 2020

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have been killed by covid. Hundreds of thousands of families are now in deep grief. Covid effects are likely to last for a long time- maybe for the rest of your life. Be very afraid of this disease . — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 5, 2020

“Don’t be afraid of Covid” America! With a helicopter at your disposal and access to treatments only a President can get, you too will get though this just fine in time to get back to your state of the art in-house medical facility with 24 hour care and the best doctors around! https://t.co/PKkhl3qZHu — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 5, 2020

The president of the United States just tweeted “Don’t be afraid of Covid” after being hospitalized, forced to take supplemental oxygen and pumped full of experimental drugs. That’s his message to families of 210,000 dead and counting. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) October 5, 2020

The sick #IdiotInChief just tweeted that “I never felt better in 20 years. Don’t be afraid of getting COVID!”

TELL THAT TO THE DEAD! Must be pumped up from steroids & getting medications no one else in the world can get. He shoulda said “#ImHighAsAKite”#Base, go get Covid! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 5, 2020