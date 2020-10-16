Donald Trump To Do Town Hall For Sinclair Broadcast Group

Donald Trump will do a town hall next week with what is likely to be a friendlier forum than he faced with NBC News and Savannah Guthrie.

Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that the president would participate in an event on Oct. 21, to be moderated by Eric Bolling, the conservative political commentator and host of America This Week. The event will air on all of Sinclair’s CW and MyNet stations in 55 markets, as well as on their websites.

Trump will answer questions from Bolling and members of an audience.

Sinclair said that it also offered a town hall to Joe Biden, according to Scott Livingston, Sinclair senior vice president of news.

“We have been in touch with his team and we are hopeful that we will be able to feature him and bring his policy positions directly to the voters in a similar fashion,” Livingston said in a statement.

The event will begin at 8 PM ET. The event will take place one night before the last scheduled debate between Trump and Biden, to be held in Nashville and moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News.

Trump’s NBC News town hall competed against one on ABC News with Joe Biden. Guthrie pressed the president on everything from his coronavirus testing to his retweet of a conspiracy theory that the death of Osama bin Laden was faked. After the event, the Trump campaign sent out a press release saying that the president “soundly defeated NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in her role as debate opponent and Joe Biden surrogate.”