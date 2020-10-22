Donald Trump Says He’ll Release “Full, Unedited Preview” Of ’60 Minutes’ Interview

Donald Trump said that he will release a “full, unedited preview” of his interview on the upcoming 60 Minutes, to show what he calls correspondent Lesley Stahl’s “constant interruptions and anger.”

He tweeted on Thursday, “I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted “takeout” interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and ‘magnificently brilliant’ answers to their ‘Q’s’.”

The tweet came after CBS News released the first clips from the segment, along with one from an interview with Vice President Joe Biden.

In the clip, Stahl asks Trump, “Let me ask you what you think your– the biggest domestic priority is for you right now.”

Trump responds, “I’ll tell you, it was happening. We created the greatest economy in the history of our country. And the other side was– “

Then Stahl says, “You know that’s not true.”

“It is totally true,” Trump says.

“No,” Stahl says, smiling.

On Tuesday, when Stahl and the 60 Minutes crew came to the White House to tape the interview, Trump cut his appearance short. He’s complained about Stahl since then. He’s also threatened to release footage that the White House took of the interview, but CBS sources said that the agreement was that it would be used for archival purposes.

Biden, meanwhile, told Norah O’Donnell about how he plans to address one proposal coming from the left, that additional members be added to the Supreme Court. He said that he plans to put together “a national commission of bipartisan commission of scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative.”

He added, “And I will ask them to over 180 days come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it’s getting out of whack, the way in which it’s being handled, and it’s not about court packing. There’s a number of other things that our constitutional scholars have debated and I’ve looked to see what recommendations that commission might make.”

The 60 Minutes segments also will feature Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

Both segments were previewed on Thursday on CBS This Morning.