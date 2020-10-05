Donald Trump In “Uncharted Territory” With COVID-19 Recovery, Evasive Doctor Says As POTUS Announces Return To White House Today – Update

UPDATED with more details, 12:49 PM: President Donald Trump is in “uncharted territory” with his coronavirus condition, declared his doctor Monday as the patient announced he is heading back to the White House. In inadvertently revealing who is really in charge, Dr. Sean Conley added during an afternoon press conference that Trump “may not be entirely out of the woods yet.”

After four tumultuous days at Walter Reed Medical Center, Trump is anticipated to be heading to the White House around 6 p.m. ET.

“We all remain cautiously optimistic and on guard because we’re in a bit of uncharted territory when it comes to a patient that received the therapies he has so early in the course,” Navy Commander Conley said Monday in a press conference outside the Bethesda, MD, medical center. “So we’re looking to this weekend, if we can get through to Monday with him remaining the same or improving, then we will all take that final deep sigh of relief,” the physician added in language that further muddied why the incumbent is returning to the Executive Mansion so quickly.

As millions of Americans have discovered the past six months, after testing positive for COVID-19, as Trump did late last week, it usually takes 7-10 days for the harsh symptoms to work their way through a patient’s system. At the same time, a positive test usually leads to a 14-day quarantine, which POTUS seems to be willfully scorning.

Trump has “been holding court” at Walter Reed with his medical team, according to Conley, who added that there’s “nothing being done upstairs here that we can’t safely conduct down home.”

When asked when Trump had his last negative COVID-19 test, the evasive Conley said he “don’t want to go backwards.” He also wouldn’t go into specifics about what medications Trump is on, the condition of his lungs and many other basic elements of medical information. It’s the latest in a lack of transparency in a vital situation that has seen Trump, the First Lady, several senators and a growing number of members of the president’s inner circle infected with the coronavirus.

It is known that the 74-year old obese Trump is taking dexmethasone, a steroid usually reserved for the harshest cases — and which has side effects galore.

In full cheerleader mode, Conley told the cameras and those watching at home that “the president has been a phenomenal patient,” which, with 0 days until the election, is exactly what Trump wants to hear.

In the meantime, more than 210,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, with those numbers expected to grow as colder weather and flu season kicks in across the nation.

PREVIOUSLY, 11:55 AM: Donald Trump says that he is leaving the hospital Monday evening, four days after being admitted following his coronavirus diagnosis.

He wrote on Twitter, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Trump’s doctor Sean Conley said in a press conference this afternoon that “there was no evidence of a live virus that he could transmit to others,” which factored into the decision to release the president.

Trump was admitted to Walter Reed on Friday, in what the White House initially said was as a precaution. But as it turned out, Trump’s oxygen level had dropped earlier in the day.

Trump’s tweet also indicated how he would approach the coronavirus in the final weeks of the campaign.