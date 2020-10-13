Hollywood SuperPAC Debuts Narrative Political Ad That Warns Of A Donald Trump Future

A group of Hollywood producers is launching a new digital ad on Tuesday that poses a basic question: What does life look like in 2030 if Donald Trump continues to be president?

The spot, called Twenty Thirty, comes from Micho Rutare, producer Ben Rosenblatt and executive producer Mike Silver.

In the spot, a grandfather (Ivar Brogger) is running through the list of presidents, in numerical order, with his granddaughter. When he gets to 45, his granddaughter says, “Why isn’t there a 46?” Then the spot cuts to Trump making authoritarian-like remarks.

The scene then cuts to a smoggy Los Angeles skyline, with all of the buildings bearing the name, “Trump.”

“Grandpa, did you vote for Trump?” the granddaughter asks.

Then there is the sound of a siren, and the message, “Vote while you still can.”

Silver, Rutare and Rosenblatt founded the Win America Back …PAC, and are raising money for future spots or to run it on other media. Silver and Rosenblatt are alums of Bad Robot Prods., and Rutare developed the Sharknado series.

Rosenblatt, whose recent work includes Snowpiercer and The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, said that the spot was inspired by the “Daisy” ad, the infamous, apocalyptic spot for Lyndon Johnson’s campaign that ran just once in 1964 but is still remembered as a big turn in the way that political marketers stir emotions. The spot features a little girl pulling petals off a daisy, and as she counts a more ominous voice starts to do a countdown to the detonation of an atomic bomb. The next image is a mushroom cloud.

“I remember it being brought up as this really impactful ad,” Rosenblatt said. “What struck me is it had this sort of a narrative that is cinematic. You are looking at the world through this little girl’s eyes.”

He said that they want to create “cinematic political ads,” like micro short films, that are a contrast to other anti-Trump spots.

Rosenblatt said that they spent in the low- to mid- five figures for the spot, and it took about two weeks to make.

Rutare said that they came up with the idea of doing a spot centered around a granddaughter asking her grandfather, “Did you vote for Trump?” “We reversed engineered it,” he said.

The idea, he said, was not to demonize Trump supporters.

“That is part of having empathy, in the same way that you would when you are creating television shows and characters and try to see the world through their eyes,” Rutare said.