Donald Trump Cuts Short ‘60 Minutes’ Appearance, Threatens To Post Interview Before It Airs

UPDATE, 3:19 PM PT: President Donald Trump blasted 60 Minutes and correspondent Lesley Stahl after he abruptly cut short a planned series of appearances on the show.

His latest tweets suggest that he did not think the interview went well.

Trump wrote on Twitter, “I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about…

“…Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”

…Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!

Trump did a sitdown with Stahl but then bailed out on a planned walk and talk and joint interview with Vice President Mike Pence.

PREVIOUSLY, 1:58 PM PT: President Donald Trump tweeted out a video of 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl going maskless at the White House, after he cut short a planned appearance on the program.

Although Trump sat for an interview, set to air on Sunday, a source said he left without doing a planned walk and talk and a joint interview with Vice President Mike Pence. CNN first reported on the drama surrounding the appearance.

Trump on Tuesday afternoon tweeted, “Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come.”

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come.