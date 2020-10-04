Donald Trump Briefly Leaves Walter Reed Hospital In SUV To Wave To Supporters

Donald Trump took a brief trip in a black SUV to wave at supporters gathered near Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

He sent out a video beforehand in which he said, “I’m about to make a little surprise visit, so perhaps I will get there before you get to see me.”

He added, “I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This isn’t a ‘let’s read the book’ school. And I get it and I understand it. And it is a very interesting thing. I am going to be letting you know about it.”

“President Trump took a short, last-minute motorcade ride to wave to his supporters outside and has now returned to the Presidential Suite inside Walter Reed,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

Trump’s drive by quickly drew concerns that, by riding in an SUV while suffering from the coronavirus, he was putting Secret Service agents at risk, even though they could be seen wearing masks.

Dr. James Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, wrote, “That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play.”

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley told reporters on Sunday that Trump may be released from Walter Reed as early as Monday if his condition continues to improve.