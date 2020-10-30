Reporter Covering Donald Trump Rally Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he walks off stage after speaking at a campaign rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport last week.

A local news reporter in Charlotte said that he is one of two people who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a rally for President Donald Trump last week.

Brandon Goldner of WCNC-TV wrote on Twitter that he was one of two people identified by county health officials as testing positive for the virus.

“Thankfully, I feel okay though I’m quarantining per county guidelines. @wcnc and I contacted everyone who I’ve interviewed or interacted with before my test result. I was wearing a mask during the entire rally, but due to Secret Service protocols, there were several times when social distancing wasn’t possible. Thank you everyone who’s already reached out to offer their love and support!”

The rally was held last week at an airport in Gaston County. “These cases are not thought to be an indication of spread from the rally at this time, but rather two independent cases among individuals who were in attendance,” according to an advisory from the country. They are asking that anyone who was in attendance to “monitor their symptoms and seek testing if needed.” They said that contact tracing is underway, but because of the large number of people involved, they were making a public announcement.

Trump has continued to hold large public rallies with little social distancing and a large number of attendees not wearing masks.