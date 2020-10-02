Donald Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Close Aide Hope Hicks Contracts Virus

(UPDATED with White House doctor memo & Melania Trump tweet) The President of the United States of America and the First Lady have tested positive for the coronavirus

With just over 30 days before the election, the announcement from Donald Trump on social media comes just hours after the former Celebrity Apprentice host and Melania Trump went into self-quarantine after Hope Hicks, one of his top aides, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Facing a packed re-election schedule and lagging in the polls behind rival Joe Biden, the often pandemic dismissing 74-year old Trump is expected to be in quarantine for up to 14 days. Having confirmed reports of Hicks’ health tonight on Fox News’ Hannity, Trump said he had been tested and was awaiting the results.

In an age of near instant results from the COVID-19 test, the long lag of silence that followed raised concerns of what was the Trumps’ true condition. News of the diagnosis soon saw international markets cratering, even with an attempt at calm from the First Lady:

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Almost right after Trump’s initial tweet, his White House physician Sean Conley released a memorandum via Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The term “convalescence” struck an odd tone even as Conley said he expected “the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.” No word on where Vice-President Mike Pence is or what his condition is.

Additionally, Hopes was on Air Force One with Trump on September 29 to and from the first Presidential debate in Cleveland. That flight also included justice reform activist and former inmate Alice Johnson, First Lady Melania Trump, Jared Kushner and the adult Trump children. While sitting in the social distanced venue on Tuesday, none of the Trump party wore masks.

Of course, even with the distance that Trump and former Vice-President Biden kept from each other, there is a risk that the Democratic candidate could have been exposed too in the enclosed space of the debate hall. An harsh irony being that Trump spent no small amount of time during the Chris Wallace moderated meeting mocking Biden for advocating mandatory mask wearing to curtail the spread of the virus