Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence Test Negative For Coronavirus After Donald Trump Reveals Positive Diagnosis

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday, his spokesman said, as attention focused on the health of President Donald Trump after he said that he tested positive.

His spokesman Devin O’Malley wrote on Twitter, “As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Trump’s announcement early on Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive means that they will be in quarantine. The White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said that they both were “well at this time” but did not provide additional information.

“Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” Conley said.

But Trump’s diagnosis raises the issue of a situation where the president’s condition worsens and he is unable to discharge his duties of office. Under the 25th Amendment, he would have to make a written declaration that he is transmitting his duties to the vice president.

Trump announced his diagnosis after it was revealed that one of his top aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive. She had travelled with him and other members of the White House staff, as well as the Trump family, to the debate on Tuesday and to a campaign trip to Minnesota on Wednesday.

What is unclear is the extent to which those who were in contact with the president in recent days — and those who were in contact with them — also are being alerted and tested.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tested negative on Friday morning, his spokesperson said. He had met this week with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line for the presidency. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also told reporters traveling with him to Croatia that he tested negative.

Trump canceled planned activities on Friday, which included a campaign rally in Sanford, FL.