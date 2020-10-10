Donald Trump, In “Medical Evaluation” By Fox News’ Dr. Marc Siegel, Says He’s “Medication Free”

Donald Trump went through a reality TV-like “medical evaluation” with Dr. Marc Siegel on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, and claimed that he was medication free and that he was recently retested for COVID-19.

“I haven’t found out numbers or anything yet, but I have been retested and I know that I am at either of the bottom of the scale or free,” Trump said in his first on-camera interview since testing positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 1.

But there still were a number of questions that were unanswered, in part because Siegel didn’t ask them. Chief among them was when Trump last tested negative before he tested positive for the coronavirus last week. That is information that the White House has declined to release.

Trump’s appearance was billed as an on-camera “medical evaluation,” with Siegel asking about the president’s symptoms and recovery. But the segment largely was a traditional interview.

“I feel really good. I feel very strong,” said Trump, appearing at the White House as Siegel was in studio.

He said that as of Friday morning, he was “medication free,” after taking a regimen that included steroids and Regeneron, an antibody cocktail used to treat the virus.

Trump said that on the day he went to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, “I didn’t feel really strong.” He also said that he knew “there was something a little bit off.”

“I would say [the symptoms] were more a weakness than anything else,” he said.

The president did say that while in Walter Reed, his lungs were tested with “incredible equipment.” “It tested good. Initially I think they had some congestion in there. But ultimately it tested good and with each day it got better,” he said.

Trump also said that he will donate his plasma, used to help other COVID-19 patients, “if they want me to do it.”

Asked whether he had a sense of how he contracted the virus, Trump said, “I don’t know. They had some big events at the White House and perhaps there.”

“Nobody really knows for sure. Numerous people have contracted it, but, you know, people have contracted it all over the world,” he said. “It’s highly contagious. That’s one thing you learn. This is a contagious disease.”

Trump is planning to speak at another event at the White House — from the balcony — on Saturday. The event on the South Lawn is described as a “peaceful protest for law and order.”