Donald Trump To Have TV Medical Evaluation By Dr. Marc Siegel In Fox News Tucker Carlson Appearance

OCTOBER 5th 2020: President Trump was released from The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland and was flown via Marine One helicopter to The White House where he will continue treatments for the COVID-19 coronavirus. - OCTOBER 2nd 2020: President Trump was taken via Marine One helicopter to The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland for treatment and observation after contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus. - OCTOBER 2nd 2020: President of The United States of America Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

President Donald Trump will give his first on-camera interview since testing positive for the coronavirus, with a scheduled appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight that includes a medical evaluation by Dr. Marc Siegel.

Trump will appear remotely from the White House, where he has been since Monday recovering from COVID-19. Siegel also will do the interview with the president.

On Thursday, Trump gave two call-in interviews. He did an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, and later appeared on Fox News’ Hannity. The latter appearance did draw some attention because the president’s voice at times cleared his throat and coughed. He nevertheless said that he was feeling “great,” and that he was going to try and hold a rally on Saturday night in Florida. White House physician Sean Conley wrote in a note released on Thursday that he anticipates Trump’s “safe return to public engagements” on Saturday. But Conley earlier had indicated that it would not be until Monday when “we will all take that final deep sigh of relief.”

On Friday, Trump also plans to participate in a “virtual rally” on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show.

In Trump’s interviews so far, he urged Attorney General Bill Barr to indict Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and he called Kamala Harris a “monster.”