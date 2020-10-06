Donald Trump Plans To Participate In Oct. 15 Debate Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he plans to participate in an October 15 presidential debate even as he is still taking treatments to recover from the coronavirus.

“I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!” he wrote on Twitter.

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, said, “The President intends to participate in person.”

Trump returned to the White House on Monday after a four-day stay at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. He made a show of his exit from the hospital and return to the White House, standing on the balcony as he took off his mask and then entered the building.

But despite the dramatic photo op, Trump’s doctors say that he is not out of the woods yet, as he continues treatments to mitigate the effects of the virus. He has been given a steroid, and claims that he is feeling well, but Dr. Sean Conley told reporters on Monday that “we’re looking to this weekend, if we can get through to Monday with him remaining the same or improving, then we will all take that final deep sigh of relief.” The debate takes place Thursday of next week.

The October 15 debate will have a town hall format, but there are questions as to what precautions will be taken by the Commission on Presidential Debates to mitigate the risk of exposure and to enforce mask-wearing rules. Joe Biden plans to travel to Miami for the debate, his campaign adviser Symone Sanders said earlier this week.

