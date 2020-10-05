Click to Skip Ad
Donald Trump Says That He Is Leaving Hospital On Monday Evening

Donald Trump says that he is leaving the hospital this evening, four days after being admitted following his coronavirus diagnosis.

He wrote on Twitter, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Trump was admitted to Walter Reed on Friday, in what the White House initially said was as a precaution. But as it turned out, Trump’s oxygen level had dropped earlier in the day.

Trump’s tweet also indicated how he would approach the coronavirus in the final weeks of the campaign.

More to come.

