White House Source Says Next 48 Hours Will Be “Critical” For Donald Trump’s Care: “We’re Still Not On A Clear Path To A Full Recovery”

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

UPDATE: Just minutes after President Donald Trump’s physician presented a relatively rosy picture of his condition, a source familiar with the president’s health gave a much more concerning picture.

“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” the source said in the statement, which was sent to members of the White House pool.

PREVIOUSLY: President Donald Trump’s physician said that he has been “doing very well,” and was not on supplemental oxygen at the present time.

But Dr. Sean Conley, appearing with a team of physicians treating the president, still left some questions as to the timeline of when Trump last tested negative and when he first learned that he tested positive.

Conley said that it was 72 hours since Trump’s diagnosis, but Trump revealed that he tested positive around 1 AM ET on Friday morning, less than two days ago.

If Trump was diagnosed earlier than was revealed, it raises concerns on whether he continued to maintain an active schedule of travel and campaign appearances. That included a trip to Minnesota on Wednesday evening. Already there are questions of why Trump forward with a trip to Bedminster, NJ, for a fundraiser on Thursday afternoon, after White House officials had already learned that one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks, had tested positive.

Conley put forth a positive message about the president’s recovery, but would not say how long Trump would remain at Walter National Military Medical Center, where he was taken early on Friday evening.

“We are monitoring him very closely for any evidence of complications,” Conley told reporters at the Bethesda facility.

Conley said that Trump was not on oxygen, but pressed by reporters, the doctor was a bit opaque on the question of whether the president had been on any kind of assisted breathing device since he was diagnosed.

Donley said that Trump had a mild cough and nasal congestion but was “improving” and in “exceptionally good spirits.” As Conley revealed on Friday, Trump is being treated with the antiviral drug Remdesivir.

Conley said that the president has been fever free for over 24 hours and that they “remain cautiously optimistic.” He said that he had a fever Thursday into Friday, but Conley would not say exactly what his temperature was.