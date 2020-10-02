Donald Trump To Be Taken To Walter Reed Hospital After Coronavirus Diagnosis

UPDATE: President Donald Trump is being taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after his coronavirus diagnosis.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement, “President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”

Trump is expected to stay for a few days.

He was due to be transported to the hospital via Marine One helicopter. Broadcast and news networks broke into programming to cover the scene from the White House.

Trump, 74, reportedly has experienced a low grade fever, nasal congestion and a cough. His age means he falls into a higher risk category for those contract the virus. He also is overweight, which can create further complications. He also has what has been described as a common form of heart disease.

Trump’s hospitalization is coming less than 24 hours after he revealed, shortly before 1 AM ET, that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus. He has not tweeted since then, and he canceled plans to participate in a phone-in event on COVID-19 relief for seniors.

Walter Reed, located in Bethesda, is the go-to hospital for presidents, where they typically have routine checkups. The facility has a special suite for the president that includes work and treatment space.

There is no indication that Trump will transfer presidential duties to Vice President Mike Pence, as is spelled out in the 25th Amendment. Section 3 of the amendment describes how president’s can transfer power in writing to the vice president.

PREVIOUSLY: Donald Trump is “fatigued but in good spirits” and is being treated with an antibody cocktail, according to the president’s physician.

In a memo released by the White House, Sean P. Conley wrote that Trump was treated with a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail as a precaution. “He completed the infusion without incident,” Conley wrote.

He also has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

Conley wrote that they will be making recommendations as to the next steps.

He also wrote that First Lady Melania Trump “remains well with a mild cough and headache.” The rest of the First Family, he said, “are well and tested negative” for the virus on Friday.

Other members of the family were present at Tuesday’s debate.

The New York Times reported that Trump is experiencing a low grade fever, nasal congestion and a cough. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters earlier on Friday that the president was experiencing “mild symptoms.” But later in the day, Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow described the symptoms as “very moderate.”

Trump is in isolation at the White House residence. He did not participate on a planned 12:15 PM ET phone event on COVID-19 relief and seniors, and instead sent Vice President Mike Pence in his place.