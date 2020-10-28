Donald Trump’s Campaign Website Hacked And Defaced

The campaign website of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign was hacked and then defaced for a period on Tuesday, but a spokesman said that there was no access to sensitive data.

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the campaign, wrote on Twitter, “Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored.”

According to Tech Crunch, the campaign’s “About” page was taken over by what appeared to be a crytocurrency scam. A message read that the “world has had enough of the fake news spreaded daily by President Donald J. Trump.” The hackers message was taken down within minutes.

It is unclear how the hacker or hackers accessed the Trump campaign site.

In July, Twitter was hit by a hack of high profile accounts of figures such as Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Mike Bloomberg. That caused the social media platform to shut down high profile accounts for time as the investigated the source of the cyber attack. It also was a scam to collect around $300,000.