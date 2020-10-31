Author Don Winslow has issued another partisan video against President Donald Trump, this time focusing on voters in the state of Michigan. This time, he’s enlisted actor Jeff Daniels, who recently appeared as FBI Director James Comey in Showtime’s The Comey Rule.
Dumb and Dumber star Daniels narrates the video, which begins, “People talk a lot about Midwestern values, Here in Michigan, we live those values. Things like decency, honesty, and respect.”
Winslow’s past videos have criticized everything from the administration’s handling of the coronavirus to Trump’s place in history. The Michigan video follows a similar theme, blaming the economic crisis and pandemic loss of life on Trump.
The video concludes with Daniels, who was raised in the state and still lives in Michigan, revealing his vote for Joe Biden and encouraging others to do the same.
Michigan is a key battleground state. Trump narrowly carried the state in 2016.
Watch the video above.
New Don Winslow/Jeff Daniels Anti-Trump Video Tackles Michigan’s Point Of View
Author Don Winslow has issued another partisan video against President Donald Trump, this time focusing on voters in the state of Michigan. This time, he’s enlisted actor Jeff Daniels, who recently appeared as FBI Director James Comey in Showtime’s The Comey Rule.
Dumb and Dumber star Daniels narrates the video, which begins, “People talk a lot about Midwestern values, Here in Michigan, we live those values. Things like decency, honesty, and respect.”
Winslow’s past videos have criticized everything from the administration’s handling of the coronavirus to Trump’s place in history. The Michigan video follows a similar theme, blaming the economic crisis and pandemic loss of life on Trump.
The video concludes with Daniels, who was raised in the state and still lives in Michigan, revealing his vote for Joe Biden and encouraging others to do the same.
Michigan is a key battleground state. Trump narrowly carried the state in 2016.
Watch the video above.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.
Read More About:
Sidebar