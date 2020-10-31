New Don Winslow/Jeff Daniels Anti-Trump Video Tackles Michigan’s Point Of View

Author Don Winslow has issued another partisan video against President Donald Trump, this time focusing on voters in the state of Michigan. This time, he’s enlisted actor Jeff Daniels, who recently appeared as FBI Director James Comey in Showtime’s The Comey Rule.

Dumb and Dumber star Daniels narrates the video, which begins, “People talk a lot about Midwestern values, Here in Michigan, we live those values. Things like decency, honesty, and respect.”

Winslow’s past videos have criticized everything from the administration’s handling of the coronavirus to Trump’s place in history. The Michigan video follows a similar theme, blaming the economic crisis and pandemic loss of life on Trump.