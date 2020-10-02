‘The Wire’ Star Dominic West On Donald Trump’s Covid Diagnosis: “I Did Slightly Leap In The Air With Joy”

Dominic West, the British actor who has starred in The Wire and The Affair, did not hold back when asked about Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus.

Appearing on ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain, West was asked if he had an instinctive reaction when he heard that the U.S. president had contracted coronavirus.

“I did slightly leap in the air with joy,” he said. “He said it is what it is, and I think the phrase is what goes around comes around. I just hope it doesn’t interfere with him being elected out of office, that’s all.”

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway gave West the opportunity to walk back his remark, asking: “I’m sure you wish him personally all the best, but you subscribe [to the idea] there’s an element of karma in all this?”

West replied: “There’s an element of schadenfreude in all this, I suppose. I’m not a fan of his, as you can probably tell, I just hope Biden stays healthy and gets the presidency as quickly a possible. I think Trump is a catastrophe for America and the world.”

Watch the exchange here:

Kate Garraway – Did you have an instinctive reaction when you heard Donald Trump had contracted coronavirus? Dominic West – "Well I did slightly leap in the air with joy when I heard"#GMB pic.twitter.com/d2tqM3zyhR — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 2, 2020

West has recently been filming the BBC/Amazon’s period drama The Pursuit Of Love, while he is poised to appear in the second season of Sky’s Brassic. Another upcoming project is Spectrum Originals/BritBox co-production A Spy Among Friends, in which he will star opposite Damian Lewis.