Los Angeles Dodgers Win First World Series Since 1988

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night, clinching the franchise’s seventh world championship and first since 1988. The win secured a 4-2 series victory against the Rays in the playoff finale played at in Arlington, TX, the first neutral-site World Series ever thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mookie Betts, the Dodgers’ big free-agent signing in the offseason, put the game out of reach with a solo homer in the eighth inning, after the Dodgers used seven pitchers to keep the Rays at bay and erasing a 1-0 deficit with a two-run sixth inning.

The victory brought to a close a baseball season unlike any other, with the regular season shortened to 60 games. Major League Baseball’s 2020 season was supposed to start March 26, but the pandemic forced a delay to July 23, with several marquee players (like the L.A. Angels’ Mike Trout) opting out over safety concerns.

Several games had to be rescheduled because of positive tests, which created problems for the league’s already modified schedule. The postseason’s bubble plan held, however, with teams playing their series in designated cities to limit travel.

The season did create some odd moments, from watching the Toronto Blue Jays play “home” games in Buffalo, NY, where their minor-league affiliate plays, and seeing teams during the playoffs teams playing “home games” in stadiums that weren’t their own.

The Dodgers’ last World Series victory came in 1988, highlighted by Kirk Gibson’s famed home run in Game 1 against the Oakland A’s. The franchise won its first World Series in Brooklyn in 1955 before moving to Los Angeles for the 1958 season. In L.A. it won titles in 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981 and ’88.

This is the first title for the Dodgers under the ownership of a group that includes investors Magic Johnson, producer Peter Guber and Billie Jean King. The consortium, Guggenheim Baseball Management, acquired the team in 2012 for $2.15 billion.

It’s also the second world championship for Los Angeles this year, after the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th title on October 11 to cap that league’s own shortened season, which was completed in its entirety at one location, a quarantine bubble in Orlando.

