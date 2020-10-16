‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ Star Xochitl Gomez Joins Benedict Cumberbatch In Next Installment

EXCLUSIVE: Xochitl Gomez is going from The Baby-Sitters Club to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We are hearing that Gomez has joined the cast of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which Benedict Cumberbatch returns to reprise the title role with Sam Raimi taking over directing duties.

Marvel had no comment.

Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor also are expected to reprise their roles from the original film as, respectively, fellow sorcerer Wong and Strange’s compatriot-turned-nemesis Karl Mordo. And Elizabeth Olsen has been tapped to reprise her role as Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, for a storyline that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has said will link up with her Disney Plus series WandaVision that debuts in December.

Plot details and Gomez’s character are unknown at this time. Production will begin after Cumberbatch finishes filming on the next Spider-Man pic, where Cumberbatch also will be playing Doctor Strange.

Raimi replaces original director Scott Derrickson, who departed the project in January due to creative differences. Derrickson remains as an executive producer. Raimi, meanwhile, will need to get up to speed before the film’s scheduled production start date in May.

This would mark Gomez’s firs role in a studio tentpole after landing one of the leads in Netflix’s reboot of the classic book series The Baby-Sitter’s Club. Other credits include Roped and Shadow Wolves. She is repped by Savage Agency.