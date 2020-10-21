Disneyland Execs, Officials At Other Theme Parks Blindsided By California’s Restrictive Reopening Requirements: “Here’s The Rules And You Have To Live With It”

Theme park executives from Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, Legoland and the company that operates Knott’s Berry Farm came together on Wednesday to decry what they see as an edict handed down by the State of California and Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday. Officials say the state guidelines make it nearly impossible for them to reopen.

Many of the park officials expressed dismay that recent visits from state health officers and others seem now to have been more ceremonial than practical.

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said the teams of state officials who visited parks in Orange County and Florida seemed “incredibly through.” Each of the visits was “multi-hour” to provide insight into not just how guests were acting, but to see how employees reacted to, say, a guest whose mask was not over their nose, according to the Disneyland exec.

“They took detailed notes. They even had a meting with us afterward,” said Potrock.

“We come away going, ‘This is great, they came and I think learned some things.’” Potrock noted state officials also “had a couple suggestions.”

“Post those visits,” recalled Karen Irwin, President & COO of Universal Studios Hollywood, “we were told there would be reports in a week or so that would provide us practical steps toward reopening.”

But, say execs, that’s not what happened.

A number of days later, according to Potrock, “it was: ‘We’re announcing this [very restrictive] Tier 4 enforcement.’”

California’s director of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly said on Tuesday that smaller theme parks can resume operations in the state’s Orange Tier. Capacity will be limited to 25% or 500 visitors, whichever is fewer. Only outdoor attractions may reopen and only to guests who are residents of the same county.

All theme parks — including Disneyland in Anaheim and Universal Studios Hollywood — may resume operations in Tier 4, Yellow, which is much further down the road. At that point, the guest limit is 25% across the board and indoor dining establishments can only operate at 25% capacity.

Orange County, where Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm are, is currently in the Red Tier. Los Angeles, home to Universal Studios, is in the most restrictive tier, Purple.

NEW: California is launching a Blueprint for a Safer Economy. It’s simple. Your county will be assigned a color based on:

– Case rate

– Positivity rate Your color determines how businesses can operate in your county. Find your color & what’s open ➡️ https://t.co/xtXFwVeWc2 pic.twitter.com/fFXR7rbtU1 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 28, 2020

Park officials were blindsided by the announcement, as evidenced by their strongly-worded reactions to the state announcement.

“We’re not getting a solution-oriented discussion,” Potrock continued on Wednesday. “We’re getting: Here’s the rules and you have to live with it.”

“It’s disingenuous for the government to say this is collaboration,” alleged Irwin. She says the promised state reports were never released.

