Disneyland Employees, Allies Rally Outside The Theme Park For Reopening

A rally was held this morning by Disneyland employees and their supporters outside of the theme park’s gates in Anaheim, calling for the entertainment attraction to reopen.

An estimated 40 people, reportedly consisting of Disneyland employees and frequent park-goers, staged the rally, holding “Not happy” signs and shouting to “Open Disneyland.”

CBS News reported that the Grafius family, comprised of three generations of Disney fans, turned out in support of the park employees.

“We’ve been coming here for years, ever since (my daughter) was like three months old,” Jennifer Grafius said. “The cast members have always been here to support us and they make us have a good time. We need to support them. It’s our turn to be out here hitting the pavement to get their jobs back.”

The rally called on the company to adopt the same safety precautions deployed at Disney World in Florida and at other theme parks that have allowed reopenings.

“If Walt Disney World can open safely, so can we,” said Jessica, Jennifer Grafius’s daughter. “We can social distance. We can wear our mask. We can be safe, and we can open our happy place…I know Walt would want us to reopen.”

The company has not issued a statement yet responding to the rally. DisneyCEO BobChapek recently criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration for its foot-dragging on providing safety guidelines that would allow reopening.