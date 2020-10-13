Disney Streaming Services CFO Vanna Krantz To Join Board Of E-Sports Platform Skillz

EXCLUSIVE: Vanna Krantz, chief financial officer of Disney Streaming Services, will be named to the board of Skillz, the mobile e-sports platform that’s completing its merger with Harry Sloan’s Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. SPAC to become a public company.

Kranz, previously CFO of Disney-acquired BAMTech Media, is Skillz’ first director appointment as the company builds its board and will bring streaming experience to the future viewership of e-sports on the platform.

The Skillz deal, announced in September, is expected to close in the current fourth quarter. Krantz will joins the board once that happens.

Flying Eagle is a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle, or SPAC. These are also called “blank check” entities that raise cash from investors, go public and look for companies to buy – meaning the acquisition targets also become public companies but in a process that’s faster and easier than a traditional initial public offering.

Related Story Jeff Sagansky & Harry Sloan Price Sixth Special-Purpose IPO At $600M

Skillz is a tech company that is one of the leaders in the growing competitive mobile gaming business.

Sloan is partnered on Flying Eagle with Jeff Sagansky and Eli Baker, who together took DraftKings public in April 2020.

“Becoming a public company is an important milestone for Skillz,” said CEO Andrew Paradise when the Flying Eagle deal was announced. “We look forward to accelerating growth as we work with our developer partners to bring Skillz-powered competitions to every kind of game for billions of gamers worldwide.”

Kranz has been CFO of Disney Streaming Services since 2017, helping lead major launches including ESPN+ in early 2018 and Disney+ in November 2019. Previously, she was CFO of BAMTECH Media, which was acquired by Disney.

Prior to BAMTECH, she was with Thomson Reuters for nine years, lastly as the CFO of the Wealth Management Division. She previously served in finance leadership roles with Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, and PwC.