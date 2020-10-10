Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing Acquires Takeshi Fukunaga’s Drama ‘Ainu Mosir’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix VP Original Content Channing Dungey Exits Amid Warner Bros TV Speculation

Read the full story

Disney’s Space Mountain Will Get A Film Treatment By Joby Harold And Tory Tunnell

AP

Venerable Disney roller-coast ride Space Mountain is being developed into a film by screenwriter Joby Harold, whose credits include Zack Snyder’s upcoming Army of the Dead to Warner’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

The film will be a live-action adaptation and geared toward a family audience. Harold and wife Tory Tunnell will produce under their Safehouse Pictures banner, joined by Dan LIn and Jonathan Eirich’s Rideback, the producers behind Disney’s Aladdin.

Space Mountain debuted at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort in 1975, followed by Anaheim’s Disneyland in 1977. Versions are now in five of the six Disney theme parks worldwide. 

Although the ride has a space theme, there are no characters or scenes that can be adapted into the film, leaving a blank canvas for its development teams. It is being conceived as a theatrical project.

Harold is currently writing and executive producing the Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series for Disney+. Harold is repped by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Goodman Genow.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad