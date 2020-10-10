Disney’s Space Mountain Will Get A Film Treatment By Joby Harold And Tory Tunnell

Space Mountain debuted at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort in 1975, followed by Anaheim’s Disneyland in 1977. Versions are now in five of the six Disney theme parks worldwide.

Although the ride has a space theme, there are no characters or scenes that can be adapted into the film, leaving a blank canvas for its development teams. It is being conceived as a theatrical project.

Harold is currently writing and executive producing the Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series for Disney+. Harold is repped by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Goodman Genow.