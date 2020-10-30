Disney Singalong Return and “Reimagined” Disney Parks Special Highlight ABC Holiday Programming Lineup

ABC is getting into the yuletide spirit, announcing its slate of holiday programming that includes the return of The Disney Family Singalong franchise, with new special The Disney Holiday Singalong. It’s set to air Monday, November 30 at 8 PM.

The Singalong franchise has been a strong ratings driver for the network. Earlier this year, The Disney Family Singalong and The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II drew in a combined 22.3 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms. Performers and additional details for The Disney Holiday Singalong will be announced in the coming weeks.

Also on tap is a “reimagined” Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration, set for Friday, December 25. The special is still in the planning process but it’s expected to be a mix of highlights through the years, along with some new elements, per ABC.

Other highlights include a special fifth anniversary of the Thanksgiving evening staple The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration; CMA Country Christmas from Nashville; the Season 8 premiere of The Great Christmas Light Fight; new holiday-themed episodes of ABC comedies and General Hospital; and the network broadcast premiere of The Greatest Showman on Christmas Eve.

Additional movies, musicals and specials round out the holiday season on ABC. Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).

THURSDAY, NOV. 26 (THANKSGIVING)

8-8:30 PM — “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

8:30-9 PM — “Toy Story That Time Forgot”

9-11 PM — “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” – *new

FRIDAY, NOV. 27

8-9:01 PM — “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

7-7:30 PM — “Disney Prep & Landing”

7:30-8 PM — “Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice”

MONDAY, NOV. 30

2-3 PM — “General Hospital” (check local listings) – *new holiday-themed episode

8-9 PM — “The Disney Holiday Singalong” – *new

9-10 PM — “CMA Country Christmas” – *new

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

8-8:30 PM — “The Goldbergs” – *new holiday-themed episode

9:30-10 PM — “black-ish” – *new holiday-themed episode

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

8=10 PM — “The Great Christmas Light Fight” – *season premiere

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

8-10 PM — “The Great Christmas Light Fight”

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

8:30-9:01 PM — “Shrek the Halls”

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

7-11 PM — “The Sound of Music”

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

2-3 PM — “General Hospital” (check local listings) – *new holiday-themed episode

9-11 PM — “The Great Christmas Light Fight” – *season finale

THURSDAY, DEC. 24

8-10 PM — “The Greatest Showman” – *network broadcast premiere

FRIDAY, DEC. 25

10 AM – 12 PM — “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration”