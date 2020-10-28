Disney+ Adds Button To Let Mobile Users Easily Share Content Via Messenger Apps, Social Media

Disney+ Wednesday introduced a new sharing capability on mobile that lets subscribers share content via messenger apps or onto social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and others.

Subscribers can tap a new “share” button found on the Disney+ title’s Details page, select the preferred medium and who they want to share with. The share button will compose a pre-populated message to accompany the share, but subscribers can overwrite it with a personal message. Recipients can click on the shared link to go straight to the Disney+ title, and if already a subscriber, start watching.

Walt Disney launched Disney+ last November so it’s now pushing the one-year mark. In August, CEO Bob Chapek the direct-to-consumer service had 60.5 million global subscribers, up from 54.5 million in early May and 57.5 million at the end of June. It’s already at the low end of the 60-90 million subs it anticipated it would hit by 2024.

In late September, Mulan, long in limbo amid the COVID-19 pandemic, debuted on Disney+ for $29.99, a new twist for the service.

Disney has been hard hit by shuttered theme parks and movie theaters. Chapek is expected to update Wall Street on the latest numbers for its fast-growing streaming crown jewel when the media conglom reports quarterly results Nov. 12.