Discovery UK Rebrands Streamer Dplay As Discovery+ & Adds Subscription Tier

Discovery is rebranding its ad-funded streamer Dplay as Discovery+ in the UK and Ireland, and is enhancing the service with subscription access to its full array of content.

Discovery+’s subscription tier will be priced at £4.99 a month and will include access to the TV giant’s 13 channels; 30-day catch-up; originals such as Salvage Hunters: Design Classics; early releases such as World’s Greatest Cars; and box-sets featuring flagship brands like Gold Rush.

The ad-funded content that made up the original Dplay service will remain free to users. It includes live TV and 30-day catch-up for Discovery’s free-to-air brands, such as DMAX.

Furthermore, after Discovery inked a carriage deal with Comcast-owned Sky in June, Discovery+ will be made available to Sky Q subscribers for 12 months at no extra cost.

James Gibbons, Discovery’s EVP GM UK & Nordics, said: “We’ve just celebrated our best quarter ever for audience share, and buoyed by that success are excited to announce the launch of discovery+, to fuel the rapidly evolving demand for consumers to stream content at a time and on a device of their choosing.

“The home of real-life entertainment will satisfy consumers’ growing appetite for premium unscripted entertainment, from food and homes to motoring and adventure, and will complement the streaming services already available in the market.”