Discovery Buys ‘Lost Worlds and Hidden Treasures’ & ‘Lost Relics of the Knights Templar’ From eOne

Discovery has acquired U.S. rights to two history documentaries from eOne – Lost Worlds and Hidden Treasures and Lost Relics of the Knights Templar.

The factual broadcaster has taken U.S. broadcast and SVOD rights to the two series.

Three-part series Lost Worlds and Hidden Treasures, which was commissioned by the BBC, focuses on the summer of 1939, on the eve of the Second World War, when three archaeological treasures were discovered. These treasures included the Sutton Hoo hoard, a burial treasure from the mysterious Dark `Ages, unearthed in a garden in England, the Lion Man, a 40,000 year old ivory sculpture found deep in a cave in Southern Germany and the Olmec heads, stone sculptures of up to 50 tons, made by an ancient lost civilization, and found in the jungles of Mexico.

The series, which aired on BBC4, was produced by Alleycats.

Sky History’s Lost Relics of the Knights Templar is a five-part series that follows prolific treasure hunters Hamilton White and Carl Cookson as they discover their rarest collection yet – a hoard of Knights Templar treasure. Despite 800 years of searching, and hundreds of claims coming from all corners of the globe, no major Templar artefacts have been found before. With the help of historians and experts Carl and Hamilton learn more about Templar ceremonies and history and the role those artefacts might have played.

The series is produced by eOne, Fired Up Films and Krempelwood with funding from Northern Ireland Screen.

The deal was brokered by Rosanna Canonigo, Director, U.S. Sales & Distribution, eOne.