Discovery Orders Global Series ‘Billy Buys Brooklyn’ Featuring ‘Baggage Battles’ Star Billy Leroy

Billy Leroy, the star of Travel Channel’s Baggage Battles, is to front a global series for Discovery in which he opens a vintage, antiques, and collectibles store in Brooklyn, New York.

Billy Buys Brooklyn (working title) is produced by MY Entertainment and will stream on dplay, as well as play on linear channels including DMAX UK, Italy, Spain and Germany, and Discovery Channel US and Europe.

The show follows Leroy as he opens Billy’s Antiques & Props and uses his knowledge, curiosity, and network of contacts to seeks out the most unique items to make his new venture a success.

Billy and his team never know who will come through the door and invites sellers to guess their items’ worth before revealing their estimation. Items featured include a Haro BMX Bike and a Victorian walking cane hiding a secret gun.

Billy Buys Brooklyn was ordered by Discovery UK’s head of factual and sport Simon Downing and Victoria Noble, VP of original factual content, while the executive producer for Discovery is Jon Stephens. Executive producers for MY Entertainment are Michael Yudin, Joe Townley and John Yakovou.