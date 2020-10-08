‘Dickinson’ Renewed For Season 3 At Apple As Streamer Plots Early 2021 Launch For Season 2

Dickinson, the Hailee Steinfeld-fronted half-hour comedy, has been picked up for a third season by Apple.

This comes ahead of the launch of its second season, which the streamer has set for Friday January 8. Joining as guest stars for the second season are Nick Kroll, Timothy Simons, Ayo Edebiri and Will Pullen. Watch a first look at Season 2 above.

The early renewal comes a few months after the show’s creator, showrunner and exec producer Alena Smith struck an overall deal with the streamer.

Dickinson is one of Apple TV+’s best received series and the renewal means it is the first original series to make it to a third season for the third platform. The show comes from wiip, Anonymous Content and Sugar23.

Dickinson explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson, played by Steinfeld. Set in the 19th century, the series is a coming-of-age story that finds Emily to be the unexpected hero for the millennial generation.

2019-20 TV Renewals And Cancellations

In the second season, Dickinson is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play.

Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and rapper Wiz Khalifa return for season two. The second season will also introduce new guest stars including Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, Simons as Frederick Law Olmstead, Edebiri as Hattie and Pullen as Nobody. Recurring guest stars for season two also include Finn Jones as Sam Bowles and Pico Alexander as Ship.

Dickinson is executive produced by Smith and Steinfeld, as well as Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions, Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content, Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip.

The first three episodes of Season 2 will launch in January 8 followed by new episodes weekly.