Dick Wolf Brings Together His ‘Law & Order’ Cast For Voter Information PSA

The star stable of television producer Dick Wolf, best known for his Law & Order franchise, has come together for a public service announcement on voter registration.

Doing their best for the country are such cast members as Ice-T, S. Epatha Merkerson and Mariska Hargitay, all advising on what’s at stake in the Nov. 3 election in an effort to prod those who haven’t registered or are unsure whether they will participate in the voting process.

Wolf recently celebrated three decades of Law & Order with some of the stars of the show.

Watch the PSA below.