Dick Wolf Brings Together His ‘Law & Order’ Cast For Voter Information PSA

The star stable of television producer Dick Wolf, best known for his Law & Order franchise, has come together for a public service announcement on voter registration.
Doing their best for the country are such cast members as Ice-T, S. Epatha Merkerson and Mariska Hargitay, all advising on what’s at stake in the Nov. 3 election in an effort to prod those who haven’t registered or are unsure whether they will participate in the voting process.
Wolf recently celebrated three decades of Law & Order with some of the stars of the show.
Watch the PSA below.
For more information on how to vote, head to https://t.co/X63NWAJsUX pic.twitter.com/r9q41oc0Ue
— Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) October 14, 2020
