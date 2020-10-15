Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Kent Wakeford Dies: Martin Scorsese’s ‘Mean Streets’ Director Of Photography Was 92

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Dick Wolf Brings Together His ‘Law & Order’ Cast For Voter Information PSA

Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal

The star stable of television producer Dick Wolf, best known for his Law & Order franchise, has come together for a public service announcement on voter registration.

Doing their best for the country are such cast members as Ice-T, S. Epatha Merkerson and Mariska Hargitay, all advising on what’s at stake in the Nov. 3 election in an effort to prod those who haven’t registered or are unsure whether they will participate in the voting process.

Wolf recently celebrated three decades of Law & Order with some of the stars of the show.

Watch the PSA below.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad