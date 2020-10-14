‘Dexter’: Showtime Rebooting Serial Killer Drama For Limited Series, Michael C. Hall & Clyde Phillips Return

Dexter is back to his blood-splattering ways after Showtime ordered a new limited series reboot of the long-running serial killer drama.

Michael C. Hall, who played Dexter in the series, which ran between 2006 and 2013, is back with showrunner Clyde Phillips.

The network has handed the series a ten-part run that is set to go into production in early 2021 with a tentative premiere date of fall 2021.

The original followed Dexter Morgan, who was a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department that moonlighted as a serial killer.

Gary Levine, Co-President of Entertainment at Showtime, said that the network was only willing to revisit the “unique” character if they could find a creative take that was “worthy” and they have “found it”.

There are no details as to the whereabouts of Hall’s Dexter in the reboot but [SPOILER ALERT] the finale of season eight saw Dexter having faked his death and living under a new name in Oregon after wrecking his boat and escaping from a hospital with the body of his sister, who had been shot and left in a coma, and having sent his son Harrison and love interest Hannah to live in Argentina.

Hall has previously said that it was a possibility that he would return to the character. The reboot has been long-discussed with former Showtime boss David Nevins, who is now Chief Creative Officer, CBS & Chairman and CEO Showtime Networks, saying back in 2015 that Dexter was the one show that he would think about continuing.

Phillips joined Dexter after the pilot had been shot and became writer, exec producer and showrunner of season one through four, when he left the show, albeit was credited as a consultant on the first few episodes of season five.

Dexter is produced by Showtime and executive produced by Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Levine. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world.”