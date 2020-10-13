‘Designing Women’: Annie Potts, Jean Smart, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Scott Bakula Reunite For Charity Table Read

The Designing Women are back and will reunite for a good cause on Thursday. Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that stars Annie Potts, Jean Smart and Scott Bakula will reprise their Designing Women roles for a charity table reading of the 1986 pilot. Potts will read for Mary Jo Shively, Smart for Charlene Frazier-Stillfield, Bakula as Ted Shively and Sheryl Lee Ralph will read as Mrs. Sundemeyer.

Sony Pictures Television

The cast, joined by fans Leslie Jordan, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Kyra Sedgwick; will raise money for charity foundations Color of Change and World Central Kitchen. Color of Change is the nation’s larges online racial justice organization and the funds towards World Central Kitchen will go towards the organizaton’s relief efforts to get fresh and nourshing means to frotline workers, first responders, and communities vulnerable to COVID-19.

Following the table ready, Smart and Potts will sit down with Designing Women executive producer and creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason for a Q&A. Both the Q&A and the special table read will be posted on the Sony Pictures Television Throw Back TV YouTube channel on Thursday at 2 p.m. PT.

Fans, however, don’t have to wait for the Thursday table read to give to the two featured charities. They can donate directly to Color of Change and World Central Kitchen.

Designing Women is currently available to stream in the US on Hulu and IMDb TV and is coming soon to Pluto TV.