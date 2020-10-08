Derek Webster To Recur On Fox’s ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’, JR Bourne On Netflix’s ‘On the Verge’

EXCLUSIVE: Derek Webster has been cast in a season-long recurring role on Fox’s 911: Lone Star. He will play Charles Vega, the husband of Paramedic Captain Tommy Vega, portrayed by new series regular Gina Torres. The very 2020-relatable Charles Vega character is a restauranteur whose business is affected by the pandemic, so he becomes a stay-at-home dad while his essential worker wife goes to work.

Most recently, Webster was a series regular on the CW series In the Dark, playing Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) adoptive father. Webster is known for his recurring role of District Attorney Jackson Holt in the Showtime series Ray Donovan. Other major TV roles — series regular and recurring — include stints on CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans, Amazon’s Salvation, FX’s Damages, and HBO’s The Newsroom. Webster’s film credits include blockbusters Independence Day and Godzilla. He is repped by AKA and Main Title Entertainment.

The 100 alum JR Bourne has joined On Verge, Julie Lelpy’s L.A.-set ensemble half-hour series co-produced by Netflix and Canal Plus.

On the Verge follows four female friends in their late 40s, two of them played by Elisabeth Shue and Delpy, who chose to use midlife not as a time of mourning their youth but as an opportunity for personal reinvention, with the hope of finally living lives that embody their beliefs and values. Bourne will play Adam, described as a free-spirit Venice hipster who shares an instant attraction to Elisabeth Shue’s Anne.

Bourne is coming off his co-starring role as Sheidheda on the CW’s The 100. Before that, he co-starred opposite Paula Patton in the ABC series Somewhere Between. He has recurred on USA’s Falling Water, Suits and Satisfaction, MTV’s Teen Wolf and Lifetime’s UnReal. His feature credits include indies Hospitality and Little Birds. He is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Red Management.